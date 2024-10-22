Nagaland: Chakhesang Students’ Union Sealed NHIDCL Office In Pfutsero

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 22: The Chakhesang Students’ Union (CSU) has sealed the office of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) in Pfutsero, Phek district, indefinitely.

The move comes after the CSU’s 48-hour ultimatum, issued on October 16, expired without resolution on the Kohima-Jessami Road Package-II on National Highway-29. The union’s demands, related to the project, remain unfulfilled.

The sealing of the office is a significant development, highlighting growing frustration among locals over delayed infrastructure projects. The CSU’s action underscores the need for timely completion and effective communication.