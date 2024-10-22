Red Shield Assam Badminton Tournament Concludes With Thrilling Finale

NET Web Desk

The second edition of the Red Shield Assam Badminton Tournament came to a spectacular close, mesmerizing an audience of over 1200 with an electrifying finale.

Young athletes delivered remarkable performances throughout the tournament, showcasing their exceptional skills. The closing ceremony was a vibrant celebration of Assam’s rich cultural heritage, featuring captivating displays of:Sattriya and Bihu dance, Unarmed combat demonstrations, A majestic band performance.

GOC Red Shield Division, the Chief Guest, honored Assam’s talented shuttlers with the Championship Trophy and cash prizes. The home team outshone participants from other regions, taking top honors.