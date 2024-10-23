Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Inaugurates Three-Day Bi-Annual North Eastern NCC Group Commandants’ Conference at Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 23, 2024: The three-day bi-annual conference of North Eastern NCC Group Commandants commenced today in Agartala, with a grand inauguration by Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu at the Sector 21 Assam Rifles Auditorium.

Speaking at the event, the Governor highlighted the significance of the conference in strengthening the NCC’s presence in the North Eastern region, hailing it as a vital step toward empowering youth through discipline and service.

“The role of the NCC in shaping young minds cannot be overstated. This conference is essential in ensuring that the NCC’s influence continues to grow in the North East, and I congratulate the authorities for organizing such an event in Agartala,” the Governor remarked. He further assured that the state government is fully committed to supporting the NCC, adding, “If the NCC requires any institutional facilities in the state, the government is more than ready to provide them.”

Governor Reddy emphasized the need for bolstering the NCC in the North Eastern states, not only for defense-related opportunities but also for overall personal development. “Joining the NCC boosts self-confidence, enhances educational prospects, and improves employment opportunities. NCC cadets often excel beyond their peers, and their contribution to society is remarkable,” he said. The Governor expressed satisfaction with the involvement of NCC cadets in social welfare activities and urged them to continue their efforts against issues like drug addiction and child marriage. “NCC cadets are playing a crucial role in nation-building. We must encourage them to move forward with greater speed and determination,” he added.

Major General Gagan Dwip, Additional Director General of the NCC for the North Eastern Region also addressed the gathering. He praised the dedication of Tripura’s NCC cadets and shared words of encouragement, stating, “The work being done by the NCC cadets in this region is exemplary. I believe that through NCC activities, each cadet has the potential to develop into an ideal citizen.”

The conference saw the participation of Commandants from all NCC units across the North Eastern states. Governor Reddy greeted the cadets and held a productive meeting with the Group Commandants to discuss future initiatives. Currently, 95 schools and colleges across eight districts of Tripura have active NCC units, with 5,300 cadets enrolled, including 2,500 female cadets.

Throughout the three-day conference, the NCC Group Commandants will engage in discussions focused on the special activities conducted by NCC units across the region. The event serves as a platform for exchanging ideas and reviewing the progress made by NCC cadets in various social, educational, and defense-related fields.