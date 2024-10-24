Assam Chief Secretary Stresses Vigilance Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 24: Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota emphasized the need for law enforcement agencies to maintain strict vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border during the 7th State-Level Standing Committee Meeting.

Kota reviewed measures to control cross-border crimes with stakeholders, including BSF, State Border Police, and the Directorate of Narcotics. He recommended establishing 12 additional Border Police Stations in Cachar, Karimganj, Dhubri, and South Salmara districts.

The BSF reported that the entire border has been fenced, except for riverine areas, where electronic surveillance with modern equipment is in place. Effective coordination among agencies has controlled the movement of illegal immigrants.

Discussions also focused on deploying adequate manpower at border outposts, relocating 10 border villages, and collaborating to monitor vehicles used for drug smuggling.

Kota directed stakeholders to work together to strengthen border security and prevent illegal activities.