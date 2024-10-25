Livestock Census Program Launched in Tripura, Target to Complete in Four Months: Official

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 25, 2024: The 21st Livestock Census program was officially launched on Friday with the event taking place in the auditorium of the Animal Resources Development Department located at Gorkhabasti in Agartala city. The launch was attended by Director of the Department Niraj Kumar Chanchal, Deputy Director of the Department of Fisheries Alak Debbarma and other officials.

In his speech, Director Neeraj Kumar Chanchal announced, “The livestock census program has commenced today, October 25, and will continue until February 28.” He expressed confidence that the water resource census would be completed within four months, citing that 95 to 98 percent of Tripura’s areas do not face network issues. “If there are no network issues, we can achieve our target within this timeframe,” he added.

The program aims to collect data from various institutions and domestic animal-rearing families across the state. “Through this program, we will gather and upload crucial information,” Chanchal noted. To ensure the work is carried out efficiently, task force teams will be formed in every district. “These teams are required to submit work reports to the authority every two days,” he explained.

The initiative underscores the importance of accurate data collection in enhancing the state’s livestock management and development efforts.