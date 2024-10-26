Meghalaya CM Attends Commemorative Program For P A Sangma International Medical College

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 26: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma attended the commemorative program for the NMC approval of the P A Sangma International Medical College and Hospital of the University of Science & Technology, Meghalaya on Saturday.

Recalling the life of former Chief Minister of Meghalaya and Lok Sabha Speaker, Purno A Sangma, the Chief Minister said that PIMC is a great honor to Sangma’s vision, his life, and his legacy. Sangma thanked Chancellor of USTM, Prof. Mahbubul Hoque, and the University for its continued service to Meghalaya and the youth of the North East.

Sangma wished all the success to PIMC and assured that the Government will work collectively in ensuring its success. During the program, Chancellor Hoque also announced the establishment of a Dental College in honor of former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Dr. Donkupar Roy.