Tripura Assembly Passes Congratulatory Motion Amid Opposition Walkout

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 05, 2024: The Tripura Legislative Assembly witnessed a dramatic session as it passed a resolution congratulating the Narendra Modi-led government on its formation at the Center for the third consecutive time. The session held on Thursday began with Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen reading the resolution, which immediately sparked opposition protests.

Ignoring the objections raised by the opposition, CPIM and Congress MLAs moved to the well of the House, protesting vociferously as the Speaker continued to read the proposal. Freshers’ on the Treasury bench countered with slogans in support of the resolution, leading to a heated atmosphere within moments. Despite the uproar, the Speaker persisted prompting the opposition to stage a walkout in protest.

The session room echoed with chants of “Modi, Modi” from the Treasury bench freshmen, even as the opposition’s protests grew louder. The session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly had commenced on Wednesday, with the intention of passing a congratulatory motion on the formation of the Modi government at the Center for the third time.

However, the reading of the condolence motion delayed the congratulatory motion, which was not read in the interest of Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman. Opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury objected to the reading of the congratulatory proposal at the end of the question and answer session stating, “There was no discussion in the business advisory committee meeting about this congratulatory motion. No discussion and consent were taken with the opposition in this regard. Frankly, we do not agree with the statement of the congratulatory motion. Consequently, the proposal should not be forwarded without consensus.”

Despite these objections, the Speaker proceeded with the contragulating the central government, leading to further protests from the opposition. The opposition members visibly agitated descended to the well and continued their protests. Meanwhile, members of the Treasury Bench chanted slogans in support of Modi.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath remarked, “The formation of the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi for the third consecutive time at the center is a historic event.” Amidst the chaos, the opposition staged a walkout from the assembly, marking a tumultuous session in the Tripura Legislative Assembly.