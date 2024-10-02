Manipur: Chief Minister Announces Ex-Gratia For Victims Of Ukhrul Violence

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has announced ex-gratia and financial assistance for the families of those affected by the violent incident in Ukhrul District Headquarters, which claimed three lives, including two civilians and one Manipur Rifles personnel. Several others were injured in the unrest.

Expressing his deep sorrow, the Chief Minister offered his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. He assured that the state government, under its existing scheme, will provide ex-gratia and financial aid to the families of the deceased and the injured.

Chief Minister Singh highlighted the immediate efforts by the District Administration, Ukhrul Police, and security forces to control the situation. With the support of local MLAs, the administration is also attending to the needs of the injured.

Financial assistance for the immediate requirements of affected families has been released, and the distribution is expected to be completed by tomorrow. The government is ensuring that all injured are receiving proper medical treatment in both Imphal and Ukhrul.