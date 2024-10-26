Rachel Gupta Makes History As First Indian To Win Miss Grand International 2024

NET Web Desk

Rachel Gupta from Jalandhar, Punjab, made history on October 25, 2024, by becoming the first Indian to win the Miss Grand International title. The crowning ceremony was held at the MGI Hall in Bangkok, where she received the crown from outgoing titleholder Luciana Fuster of Peru.

Gupta, a 5’10” model, actress, and entrepreneur, impressed judges and audiences alike with her talents showcased in various segments of the competition. Alongside her, four runners-up were announced: Christine Juliane Opiaza from the Philippines (1st runner-up), Thae Su Nyein from Myanmar (2nd runner-up), Safiétou Kabengele from France (3rd runner-up), and Talita Hartmann from Brazil (4th runner-up).

Before her international triumph, Gupta was crowned Miss Grand India 2024 at the Glamanand Supermodel India 2024 finals, held on August 11, 2024, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Her outstanding performance at the national level, which included several special awards, solidified her status as a strong contender for the global title. Gupta’s win marks a significant achievement for India in the realm of beauty pageants.