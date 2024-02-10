Tripura Man Stabbed To Death Over Financial Dispute; Accused Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 10, 2024: A man was killed in a brutal stabbing incident at Tripura’s Karaimura market under Bishalgarh police station on Saturday. The victim, Sharif Mia (35), was allegedly involved in a secret business and had fallout with the accused, Faiz Mia, over some money matters.

According to eyewitnesses, Faiz lured Sharif to the market around 12 pm by sending him a phone call through an accomplice, Litan. As soon as Sharif arrived, Faiz attacked him with a sharp weapon and stabbed him multiple times in the stomach. Sharif collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely.

Some locals rushed Sharif to the nearest hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. The police were alerted about the incident and reached the scene of crime. They arrested Faiz and seized the weapon used in the murder. They also launched a manhunt for Litan, who is suspected to be Faiz’s partner in crime.

The police said that they have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the matter. They said that they are probing the nature and extent of the secret business that Sharif and Faiz were involved in and the exact reason for their dispute.

“We received a call at around 11:30 am, informing us about a violent clash between two men at Karaimura market. We immediately sent a team to the spot and found Sharif lying in a pool of blood. He had multiple stab wounds on his abdomen. We arrested Faiz, who confessed to the crime. He said that he had a financial disagreement with Sharif and wanted to settle it once and for all. He also named Litan as his associate, who helped him lure Sharif to the market. We are looking for Litan and hope to nab him soon,” said Panna Lal Sen, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bishalgarh.

The murder has sent shockwaves across the Karaimura market area, where Sharif was a well-known figure. He lived in Raghunathpur village in Bishalgarh with his wife and two children. He ran a small shop in the market and was also involved in some other business activities, which are yet to be revealed by the police.

Sharif’s grandfather, who spoke to the reporter, said that Sharif was a hard-working and honest man, who had no enemies. He said that Sharif was at home on Saturday morning and received a phone call from Litan, who asked him to come to the market for some urgent work. Sharif left the house without suspecting anything and never returned.

“We are devastated by his death. He was the sole breadwinner of our family. He had no quarrel with anyone. He was a good person, who helped everyone. We don’t know why Faiz killed him. We want justice for him. We want the police to find out the truth behind his murder and punish the culprits,” Sharif’s grandfather said.

Many shopkeepers and customers, who witnessed the gruesome murder, expressed their horror and sorrow. They said that Karaimura market was a peaceful place, where such incidents of violence were unheard of. They appealed to the authorities to ensure the safety and security of the people and prevent any recurrence of such crimes.

“We are shocked and scared by what happened today. We saw Faiz stabbing Sharif mercilessly. It was a horrific sight. We tried to stop him, but he was too furious. He fled the scene after killing Sharif. We called the police and the ambulance and tried to save Sharif, but it was too late. He was already dead. We don’t know what was the reason for their fight, but it was not worth taking a life. We condemn this act of barbarism and demand strict action against the murderer and his accomplice. We also request the authorities to increase the patrolling and surveillance in the market area and ensure the law and order situation,” a shopkeeper said.

The police have assured the public that they are doing their best to solve the case and bring the culprits to justice. They have also appealed to the people to cooperate with them and provide any information that may help them in their investigation. They have also urged the people to refrain from spreading any rumours or false information about the case and maintain peace and harmony in the area.