Tripura: Intercommunity Tension Rises in Boxanagar Following Elopement of Lovers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 26, 2024: In a development stirring tension across the Tripura’s Boxanagar area in Sepahijala district, Gympi Das (19) from Manikyanagar village and Farooq Islam (22) from Nayanjala Pandaliaband area eloped on October 22 last following a long-term relationship. The couple’s sudden departure has caused mounting concerns between the two communities in the area. Local MLA and Kalamchoura police intensified search efforts across the Sonamura sub-division; however, they reported no trace of the couple.

Days later, Gympi shared a social media post confirming that she had willingly eloped with Farooq and married him in court the previous month, now identifying as Gympi Begum. The announcement triggered a significant response, with around 100 residents from Manikyanagar assembling at the Kalamchoura police station demanding her safe return within 48 hours. They urged authorities to maintain harmony amid the rising communal tensions.

“We request the police to ensure our daughter’s safe return and prevent any division between our communities,” one of the protesters shared, reflecting the community’s deep-seated concerns.

Kalamchoura police station officer-in-charge Naru Gopal Deb addressed the gathering stating, “The administration is doing everything possible to locate the girl. We have asked the deputation to assist us in maintaining peace.”

Despite the public’s demands, Gympi’s statement underscored her decision as voluntary, clarifying that she is of legal age and willingly married Farooq. According to sources, the couple is currently residing in Chennai.