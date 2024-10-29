Tripura: Two Youths Critical After Alleged Push Causes Fall from Two-Storey Drugs Rehabilitation Center

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 29, 2024: Two youths named Tapas Jamatia and Sagar Debbarma, both residents of Tripura’s Udaipur under Gomati district sustained severe injuries after allegedly being pushed from a two-storey glass structure at the Drugs Rehabilitation Center in Sepahijala district. Currently, both are undergoing treatment at GB Hospital in Agartala city.

According to initial reports, Tapas and Sagar, who had been staying at the center near the Sepahijala District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police office for a month, were engaged in cleaning the bathroom early this morning when they claim they were struck from behind, causing them to fall through the glass structure and onto the road below. “Someone pushed us suddenly from behind,” Tapas alleged, recounting the incident to family members and local authorities.

After receiving news of the accident, the families of both youths rushed to the hospital. Local residents and police responded quickly, rescuing the injured and taking them to a nearby medical facility. Due to the severity of their injuries, doctors referred both Tapas and Sagar to GB Hospital for advanced care.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine if foul play was involved. Family members of the injured youths are calling for a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the fall.