Tripura’s Ex-CM & MP Biplab Kumar Deb Urges Home Minister Amit Shah to Complete Border Fence Construction

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 30, 2024: Tripura’s former Chief Minister and incumbent Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the completion of the open barbed wire fence along the border to prevent infiltration into Tripura. In his letter, Deb highlighted the critical need for securing the remaining 26.64 km stretch of the border that remains unfenced.

“The total length of Tripura’s international border with Bangladesh is 856 km. While most of the border has been fenced, a 26.64 km stretch remains open, and construction work in these areas is progressing at a very slow pace,” Deb wrote.

He also pointed out the deteriorating condition of the existing border fence. “The old border fence is dilapidated and rusted due to lack of renovation. Given the volatile situation in Bangladesh, there is a heightened risk of infiltration into Tripura through these open borders,” Deb emphasized.

Deb appealed to Home Minister Shah to expedite the fencing of the open areas and repair the old border fence. “The central government has taken proactive steps to prevent encroachment in Tripura, but it is crucial to increase border surveillance and complete the fencing work to ensure the security of the region,” he added.

The letter highlights the urgency of addressing border security issues to prevent potential threats and maintain stability in Tripura. Deb’s appeal reflects the growing concerns among local authorities and residents about the need for robust border management.