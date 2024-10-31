Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Pradesh: ‘Desh Ka Vallabh’ Statue Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Unveiled In Tawang

Itanagar, Oct 31: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. Gen. KT Parnaik, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh unveiled the ‘Desh Ka Vallabh’ statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Tawang today.

The event marked National Unity Day, honoring Patel’s legacy as India’s first Home Minister who unified the country. Patel successfully integrated over 560 princely states into the Indian Union.

This tribute aims to inspire unity and patriotism across the country, reminding citizens of Patel’s vision and leadership. The ‘Desh Ka Vallabh’ statue symbolizes India’s commitment to unity and national integration.

