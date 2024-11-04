Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

16th Finance Commission Team Arrives In Nagaland For Financial Assessment

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Kohima, Nov 4: The 16th Finance Commission team, led by chairman Arvind Panagriya, arrived in Nagaland on Monday for a three-day visit to assess the state’s financial needs. The delegation, which includes members Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew, and Manoj Panda, was greeted at Dimapur Airport by Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and Chief Secretary J Alam.

During their stay, the team is scheduled to hold closed-door meetings with the Chief Minister, ministers, and senior officials in Kohima on Tuesday. The discussions will focus on evaluating Nagaland’s financial requirements and developing strategies for future development projects.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News