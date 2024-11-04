16th Finance Commission Team Arrives In Nagaland For Financial Assessment

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Nov 4: The 16th Finance Commission team, led by chairman Arvind Panagriya, arrived in Nagaland on Monday for a three-day visit to assess the state’s financial needs. The delegation, which includes members Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew, and Manoj Panda, was greeted at Dimapur Airport by Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and Chief Secretary J Alam.

During their stay, the team is scheduled to hold closed-door meetings with the Chief Minister, ministers, and senior officials in Kohima on Tuesday. The discussions will focus on evaluating Nagaland’s financial requirements and developing strategies for future development projects.