Manipur: KVK Chandel Hosts Farmers’ Field Day To Showcase Climate-Resilient Rice Variety

NET Web Desk

A one-day Farmers’ Field Day focused on the rice variety RC Maniphou-15 was successfully organized by KVK Chandel under the NICRA Project at Lambung village, Chandel district. The event aimed to highlight the achievements of RC Maniphou-15, known for its medium duration growth cycle, high yield potential of 7.5 t/ha, and resistance to diseases like neck and blast.

Dr. Kangjam Sonamani Singh, Nodal Officer for the NICRA Project, underscored the importance of this field day as part of efforts to promote climate-resilient agriculture. He pointed out that rice is the primary staple crop in Chandel, cultivated under diverse conditions and farming practices. However, changing weather patterns and water scarcity have impacted crop production, causing concern among farmers. He urged the farming community to adopt climate-smart practices and leverage advanced technologies to boost productivity and income.

Dr. A. Ameeta Devi, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Chandel, addressed the farmers, emphasizing the critical need for climate-resilient and integrated farming systems. She praised the farmers who achieved high yields with RC Maniphou-15 and encouraged others to adopt innovative techniques for better income and sustainability. She also extended her best wishes for continued success and urged farmers from nearby villages to implement improved farming practices.

The event included an interactive session between farmers and scientists, attended by Dr. Khumlo Levish Chongloi, SMS (Agronomy), Ts Leenda Monsang, SMS (Plant Breeding), and Ps. Lavid Anal, SMS (Horticulture). The program concluded with a visit to local fields, providing practical insights and guidance. The field day saw participation from 36 farmers from surrounding villages and KVK Chandel staff.