Sikkim CM Meets VidyaGyan Academy’s Selected Students, Offers Best Wishes

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with four exceptional students from rural India who have qualified for the esteemed VidyaGyan Academy in Sitapur. VidyaGyan Academy is a beacon of hope for aspiring high achievers, offering world-class education from Grades 6 to 12, completely free of charge.

The selected students, Dhian Guragai, Rohan Dahal, Reshmika Chettri, and Anuradha Sharma, hail from various government schools in the region. Chief Minister Tamang extended his warmest wishes to the students, encouraging them to seize every opportunity, grow in knowledge and confidence, and strive to become the leaders of tomorrow.

VidyaGyan Academy is dedicated to nurturing talented students from underprivileged backgrounds, empowering them to reach their full potential. As a fully residential, co-educational institution, VidyaGyan provides a transformative education experience.

The academy’s mission aligns with the government’s efforts to promote education and empowerment in rural India. By supporting institutions like VidyaGyan, the government aims to bridge the gap between rural and urban education.

