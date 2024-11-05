Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Reviews Preparations For 40th Governor’s Gold Cup Tournament

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Nov 5: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with officials from the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) on Tuesday to review the preparations for the 40th All India Governor’s Gold Cup International Football Tournament. The tournament is scheduled to begin on November 8, 2024, and will run through November 24, culminating with the grand finale.

This year’s tournament will feature top teams from the Indian Super League (ISL), I-League, and international leagues. CM Tamang extended his best wishes to the SFA and all participating teams, expressing confidence in the event’s success and its role in promoting football in Sikkim.