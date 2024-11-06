Assam Bypoll: Vehicles Of MLAs, NSUI Chief Damaged In Samaguri

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 6: Three vehicles, including those carrying two Assam Congress MLAs and NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, were damaged in a violent incident related to the ongoing bypolls in Samaguri, Nagaon district, police said on Wednesday.

The attack occurred on Tuesday night when Congress leaders Abdur Rahim Ahmed (Barpeta MLA), Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar (Golakganj MLA), and NSUI president Varun Choudhary were addressing the public at Puthikhaiti village after inaugurating a new election office. Fortunately, none of the leaders were present in the vehicles at the time of the incident, police confirmed.

The Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Rupjyoti Dutta, said authorities are investigating the matter and taking appropriate actions to maintain law and order.