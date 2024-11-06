Tripura: Nursery Student Dies in Tragic Accident; Driver Flees Scene

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 6, 2024: A heartbreaking incident took place at Tripura’s Jharjhari area under South district where a 5-year old nursery student named Tripta Biswas from Bilonia Government English Medium School lost his life after being dashed by a car on his way home from school.

The child is a resident of Jaikatpur gram panchayat’s Jharjhari area was fatally injured by a Maruti van as he crossed the road with his mother. The driver identified as Mithun Sarkar initially took him to Belonia sub-divisional hospital, but sadly Tripta could not be saved.

A family member Kalipada Biswas recounted the tragic scene and said, “After getting down from the auto in front of the house, Tripta’s mother was paying the fare when, in a moment, he was hit by the speeding van. It happened so suddenly.”

The accident has cast a pall of grief over the community. The Belonia school inspector and the headmaster of the English medium school along with officials from the South District Education Department hurried to the hospital, visibly shaken by the loss. “We are devastated by this tragedy; such a young life lost so suddenly,” shared a visibly distressed official.

Local police also arrived at the scene soon after the incident was reported, launching an investigation as they attempt to locate the fleeing driver. The community remains in mourning, grappling with the shocking loss of one of their youngest members.