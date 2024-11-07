Manipur’s Lukanand Kshetrimayum Appointed As Managing Director Of Mister International

NET Web Desk

Lukanand Kshetrimayum, at just 22 years old, has been appointed as the new managing director of the internationally recognized Mister International Organization, headquartered in the Philippines. Known for his vision and dedication, Lukanand has already made a significant impact in his role, currently overseeing the prestigious Mister International 2024 pageant in Cebu. This event marks his first major project since taking on his leadership role.

Committed to enhancing the brand’s image, Lukanand aims to bring a more refined and sophisticated aesthetic to Mister International, while expanding its global partnerships. “My age may be young, but my vision is sharp,” he shared. “With this new venture as managing director, I hope to bring a positive change and more classy aspects to this organization.”

The ongoing Mister International 2024 edition in Cebu is supported by the local government, emphasizing the event’s significance to the region. The chairmanship of the 16th edition is led by Lemuel Rosos, underscoring the collaborative efforts to elevate Mister International’s prominence on the world stage. Through this partnership, Lukanand and the Cebu administration showcase the growing impact and prestige of the Mister International brand globally.