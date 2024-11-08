Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur CM Discusses Effective Utilisation Of Funds With Finance Commission

Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

imphal, Nov 8 : Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with the 16th Finance Commission to discuss strategies for the efficient utilisation of funds allocated through centrally sponsored schemes. The delegation, led by Commission Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya, focused on optimizing financial resources to accelerate the state’s development.

The discussions centered on ensuring transparency in fund management and aligning central grants with Manipur’s specific developmental needs. Both parties stressed the importance of strengthening financial oversight to maximize the effectiveness and impact of centrally funded projects in the state.

