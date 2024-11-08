Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Huge cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Kakching

NET Web Desk

In a major security operation, a combined team from the Kakching CDO Unit, Waikhong Police Station, and a platoon of E-Coy, 8th Battalion, BSF, successfully recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Kakching District early today. Acting on reliable intelligence, the operation, led by Sub. S. Birla Singh, OC/CDO Kakching, was conducted under the supervision of Binoy Chongtham, Additional SP (Operations), and the overall supervision of Thokchom Vikramjit Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kakching District.

The search, initiated around 6 a.m. in the Laimanai Laimaton Ching area, uncovered a white plastic bag concealed in a secluded bush. Inside, the team found a tear gas gun, a country-made 9mm pistol with a magazine, two empty carbine magazines, a hand grenade, a detonator, additional ammunition, and eight tear smoke shells.

The search concluded at approximately 8:30 a.m., and a case has been registered at Waikhong Police Station. An investigation into the origin and intended use of these items is ongoing.

