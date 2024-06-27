Nagaland ULB Elections: Fresh Poll Ordered For Dimapur’s Polling Station No. 4 On June 28

NET Web Desk

The State Election Commission, SEC Nagaland has declared ‘polling void’ at Polling Station No. 4 under Ward 20 of Dimapur Municipal Council.

Polling for ULB elections was held on Wednesday in three Municipalities and 21 Town councils across 420 polling stations and 214 Wards.

In an order, the SEC stated that on the basis of the Report submitted by the Returning Officer, Dimapur Municipal Council and after taking all material circumstances into account, it has appointed 28th June as the date for taking a fresh Poll at the Polling Station No. 4 under Ward 20 of Dimapur Municipal Council with hours of Poll from 7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.