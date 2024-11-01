TIPRA Motha Chief Pradyot Urges Voting Rights for Bru People Ahead of Tripura Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 01, 2024: The TIPRA Motha Party’s founder and Member of District Council (MDC) Pradyot Kishore Debbarma met with State Election Commissioner Saradindu Chowdhury at the Agartala Secretariat on Thursday, advocating for the voting rights of the recently resettled Bru community across 13 locations in Tripura.

The Bru, also known as Reang, were displaced from Mizoram over two decades ago and recently found a permanent settlement in Tripura through a historic agreement. Debbarma called on the State Election Commission to ensure that these settlements, located within the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), are represented in the upcoming Village Council elections by including them in the voter list.

Submitting a memorandum on behalf of the TTAADC, Debbarma stressed the urgent need for inclusion to ensure fair representation for all tribal communities. “The Tiprasa community cannot be further divided, and I will continue to follow up on this matter personally,” Debbarma asserted, emphasizing his commitment to securing rights for the displaced Brus, a goal he pursued despite significant challenges and opposition.