Manipur Is On Transitional Phase, Cannot Embrace Illegal Immigrants In Name Of Inclusiveness: CM N Biren Singh

Imphal, Nov 8: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on Thursday, reiterated that the state cannot accept illegal immigrants under the pretext of inclusiveness. During his address, Singh emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of the indigenous communities in Manipur, reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting their interests.

He further acknowledged the hardships faced by the people of Manipur, stating that these struggles are being endured for the benefit of future generations. Singh made it clear that the state’s focus would remain on prioritizing the well-being of its native population, especially in light of rising concerns over the potential social and cultural impact of illegal immigration.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes amid ongoing debates and growing fears about the effects of unauthorized immigration on the state’s demographic and cultural landscape.