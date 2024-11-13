Assam: Six Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended In Karimganj For Illegal Border Crossing

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 13: Six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by Assam Police on Tuesday in Karimganj district for illegally crossing into India. The individuals, identified as Tarique Anowar, Dayal Mall, Monu Mall, Shajahan Mia, Jainab Sapuria, and Khalimur Mall, were detained following intelligence reports of their unauthorized entry through the porous India-Bangladesh border.

Karimganj, a district that shares a long and porous border with Bangladesh, has been a hotspot for illegal migration. After their arrest, the suspects were interrogated and later deported back to Bangladesh in coordination with border security agencies to ensure a smooth handover.

This operation underscores Assam’s ongoing efforts to strengthen border security and curb illegal immigration. The state has been stepping up surveillance and enforcing stricter border controls to address the challenges posed by its proximity to Bangladesh.

Authorities in Assam continue to prioritize border security and intelligence gathering to prevent such infiltrations and ensure regional stability.