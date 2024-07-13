Tripura: Section 144 Imposed in Gandacherra Subdivision After Youth’s Death Sparks Tension; Four Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 13, 2024: A significant deployment of CRPF, Tripura State Rifles, and police personnel has been made across the Gandacherra subdivision following heightened tensions after the death of Parameshwar Reang. Reang, a young man, succumbed to injuries sustained during a scuffle with four individuals on July 9th.

Local sources report that Reang attended a local fair at the Cricket Stadium in the 30 Card area, where he was brutally assaulted by four persons. He sustained severe injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital before being referred to GBP Hospital for advanced care. Tragically, Reang passed away at GBP Hospital in Agartala city on Friday morning.

As news of Reang’s death spread, unrest began to brew throughout the subdivision. His body was returned to Gandacherra around 7 PM after all necessary medical procedures were completed. In an effort to prevent any further incidents, authorities implemented heavy security measures throughout the area.

The situation escalated as attacks were launched on several residences, although no confirmed reports on the number of affected families have been obtained. Six security personnel, including CRPF members, were injured while attempting to control the situation.

District Magistrate and Collector of Dhalai district, Saju Vaheed confirmed Northeast Today that the arrests of the four individuals involved in the assault on Reang. “All the four persons who are accused of attacking the deceased were arrested and now they are under judicial custody,” he stated. “The person who was attacked expired today. The body was brought back to Gandacherra. Considering the law and order situation, we have promulgated Section 144 since this morning. CRPF personnel are deployed and the situation is under control. TSR personnel are also deployed. Everybody is there.”