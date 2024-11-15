Assam Rifles And Anti-Narcotics Squad Seize Heroin Worth Rs 35.75 Lakh In Mizoram; Three Arrested

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Nov15 – In a successful joint operation, Assam Rifles, along with the Excise & Narcotics Anti-Narcotics Squad, seized 55 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 35.75 lakh, in Aizawl district, Mizoram. Three individuals, including two Indian nationals and one Myanmarese national, were arrested in connection with the drug seizure.

The operation took place in the Electric Veng Sec-3 area of Aizawl, following specific intelligence inputs. The heroin was found packed in a transparent polythene bag, and authorities also seized a Suzuki Burgman scooter, believed to be used in the smuggling activity. The arrested suspects and the seized items were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Squad for further legal action.

Assam Rifles, known for its role in securing the Northeast, reiterated its commitment to tackling drug smuggling in Mizoram. “The ongoing smuggling of narcotics remains a significant concern for both Mizoram and India. We are determined to dismantle these illegal networks and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” an Assam Rifles spokesperson said.

This operation is part of a series of successful drug seizures by Assam Rifles in recent days. Between November 12 and 13, Assam Rifles, along with local law enforcement, seized heroin and illegal areca nuts worth over Rs 1.5 crore in Aizawl and Champhai districts, arresting five individuals in the process.

The continuing efforts by Assam Rifles underscore the challenges faced in curbing cross-border smuggling along the Indo-Myanmar border.