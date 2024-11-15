BSF, Tripura Police Foil Smuggling Attempt, Recover Clothes Worth ₹7.5 Lakh

NET Web Desk

In a joint operation, troops of the Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura, and local police successfully intercepted and recovered 10 bundles of clothes worth ₹7,50,000, intended for smuggling to Bangladesh from the area of responsibility of Border Outpost (BOP) Srinagar.

This significant seizure is a testament to the vigilance and cooperation between the BSF, Tripura police, and local authorities in combating smuggling activities along the border. The operation underscores their commitment to securing India’s borders and preventing illegal trade.

The recovered clothes, valued at ₹7.5 lakh, were likely destined for Bangladesh’s thriving textile and garment industry, which is the world’s second-largest apparel exporter. Bangladesh’s textile sector has experienced remarkable growth, contributing to 84% of the country’s total exports and employing approximately 4 million people.

The joint operation demonstrates the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration in disrupting smuggling networks and protecting India’s economic interests.