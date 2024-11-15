‘Sanghati Padayatra’: Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman Accuses BJP of Weakening Nation Through Division

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 15, 2024: Tripura’s former minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Friday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as the politics of division is going on in the state as well as the entire country for the sake of gaining votes and ultimately weakening the country.

Addressing a ‘Sanghati Padayatra’ at Tripura’s Mandwai assembly constituency under Khowai district, Roy Barman Barman criticized the ruling class, accusing them of looting the country. “The ruling class is looting the country. In this situation, the Congress party cannot sit at home. That is why Congress has taken to the streets. The country will move forward only when people of every religion and caste can unite and take the country forward. But it seems that the ruling class does not want this,” he added.

He further highlighted the issues plaguing the nation, including rising prices, unemployment, and a failing education system. “Not only in Tripura but in the entire country, a reign of plunder is going on, prices of goods are going out of control, the unemployed are lost, education is in shambles. Where is the administration? It is silent. There is no movement, the state administration is lying face down. The administration has been handed over to some multimillionaires. The poor are getting poorer, and the bank balance of some people is increasing. This is what the Congress is fighting against, so that people wake up,” Barman stated.

He also criticized those who claim to be nationalist parties, labeling them as anti-national. “Those who shout slogans saying they are a nationalist party, the Congress considers them to be anti-national parties. The mentality of these anti-nationals is to make people fight against people and to loot political benefits in exchange for blood. The Congress is demanding from the people to speak out against this,” he urged.

As part of a statewide initiative, the march began at Kobra Khamar Bazar and concluded at Kaitarbari Durganagar School Ground. The yatra was attended by Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha and other leaders.

The ‘Sanghati Padayatra’ is part of a series of events organized by the Congress party which will continue until November 19. The initiative aims to raise awareness and mobilize support against the current administration’s policies and actions.