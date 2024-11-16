Assam DGP Suspends Panbazar OC Following Assault On Delivery Agent

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 16: Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has suspended Bhargav Borbora, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panbazar Police Station, after a viral video showed him assaulting a delivery agent in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area. The incident has triggered widespread public outrage over the officer’s excessive use of force.

The confrontation reportedly began over a minor traffic violation by the delivery agent. However, it quickly escalated when OC Borbora physically attacked the agent, striking him multiple times. The incident was captured on camera by bystanders, and the video rapidly spread on social media, drawing severe condemnation for the officer’s violent actions.

DGP Singh condemned the officer’s conduct as “unacceptable” and announced his immediate suspension. Borbora has been placed under “Ordinary Reserve” while a departmental inquiry is underway. The Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, has been directed to assign a new officer to Panbazar Police Station.

The incident has raised serious concerns about police accountability and the misuse of power. Public calls for justice and reform are growing, with many demanding greater oversight to prevent such incidents in the future.

DGP Singh’s swift action reflects the Assam Police’s commitment to maintaining discipline and accountability within the force, with further steps to be determined pending the inquiry.