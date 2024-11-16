Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

BSF Foils Smuggling Bids Along Indo-Bangladesh Border in Tripura, Seizes Contraband Worth ₹17.66 Lakh

In a significant operation against cross-border smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura successfully thwarted multiple attempts to smuggle contraband along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The operation, carried out in coordination with local police, led to the seizure of goods valued at over ₹17.66 lakh.

Acting on actionable intelligence, BSF personnel stationed at Border Outpost (BOP) Samarganj, near the Tripura-Bangladesh border, launched a series of targeted operations. These efforts resulted in the rescue of seven cattle and the confiscation of substantial quantities of contraband, including Phensedyl, sugar, and liquor, worth ₹2,10,948.

In a separate joint operation with local police, the BSF seized a large consignment of smuggled goods, including clothing and other items, valued at ₹15,56,000. The goods were intended to be transported illegally into Bangladesh. The BSF has heightened its surveillance and patrolling in the region to prevent further smuggling activities.

 

