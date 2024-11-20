Prices of Bakery Goods to Increase from November 25, Announces Tripura Bakers Association

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 20, 2024: The Tripura Bakers Association (TBA) has announced an increase in the prices of all bakery products including bread, buns, cakes, biscuits, and cookies starting on November 25. The decision was conveyed during a press conference held at the Agartala Press Club on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at Agartala Press Club on Wednesday, TBA Vice President Manik Saha explained the reasons behind the price hike. “The costs of essential ingredients like flour and sugar have skyrocketed, and the wages of workers have also seen a significant rise. This has left us with no choice but to adjust the prices of our products,” Saha stated.

The press conference was attended by several key TBA members, including Vice President Bilpab Ghosh and General Secretary Kajal Chandra Modak. The association informed that bakery production would be halted for two days, allowing existing stock to be cleared before the new pricing takes effect.

“We urge the public to understand our situation and cooperate with us,” added Saha, emphasizing the necessity of the price adjustment to sustain operations amid rising costs.

The TBA’s announcement underscores the broader impact of inflation on food production and the challenges faced by small-scale industries in managing rising operational expenses.