Manipur Police Bust Militant Hideout, Seize Arms And Explosives

NET Web Desk

In a significant operation, security forces dismantled a United National Liberation Front (UNLF) militant hideout in the Dampi Reserve Forest of Churachandpur, Manipur. A massive cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives was recovered, including rifles, pistols, live rounds, tear gas grenades, smoke grenades, and explosive materials.

The seized items include: 303 Rifle, .22 Rifle, country-made pistols, pumpi, live rounds of various calibers, bore cart cases, pumpi rounds, tear gas grenades, smoke grenade, 2-inch mortar bomb, grade 2 explosives, and detonators.

The successful operation is a major blow to the militant group’s activities in the region.