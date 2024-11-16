Mizoram’s Lalremsiami Hmar Creates History With 150th Appearance For India In Women’s Asian Champions Trophy

NET Web Desk

Indian hockey sensation Lalremsiami Hmar achieved a monumental milestone, marking her 150th appearance for the national team in a resounding 13-0 victory over Thailand in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy on November 14, 2024.

At just 24 years old, the Mizo forward has become an indispensable figure in India’s dominance on the international stage. Hmar’s stellar performance in the match, where she scored two goals, further solidified her status as one of the team’s key players.

This win follows India’s previous victories in the tournament against South Korea (3-2) and Malaysia (4-0), underscoring the team’s growing strength in women’s hockey. Hmar’s remarkable journey, marked by dedication and resilience, has yielded an impressive tally of 40 international goals.

With this milestone, Hmar has cemented her place as one of India’s finest hockey talents, significantly contributing to the team’s success on the global stage. Her achievement is a testament to her hard work and commitment to the sport.

India’s convincing win over Thailand demonstrates the team’s prowess and positions them favorably in the tournament. As the Indian women’s hockey team continues to make strides, Hmar’s leadership and expertise will be crucial in their quest for glory.