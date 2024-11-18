Tripura Minister Sudhangshu Das Reviews Fisheries, Animal Resources and Scheduled Caste Welfare Development in Unakoti District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 18, 2024: A review meeting was held at Tripura’s Circuit House in Kailashahar sub-division to evaluate the progress of the Fisheries Department, Animal Resources Development, and Scheduled Caste Department in Unakoti district and to discuss future plans.

The meeting was chaired by Minister Sudhangshu Das in presence of Unakoti Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Amalendu Das, Kailashahar Municipal Council Chairperson Chapla Rani Debroy, Kumarghat Municipal Council Chairman Jadu Das, Kumarghat Panchayat Samiti Chairman Sumati Das, Chandipur Panchayat Samiti Chairman Sampa Das Pal, Vice-Chairman Binoy Singha, Gournagar Panchayat Samiti Vice Chairman Md. Badruzzaman, Fisheries Department Director Santosh Das, Scheduled Castes Department Director Jayanta Dey, Joint Director of ARD Department Bimal Krishna Das, Unakoti District Magistrate Dilip Kumar Chakma, Additional District Magistrate Argha Saha, Sub-Divisional Magistrates of Kailashahar and Kumarghat and other officials.

Speaking to media personnel here, Minister Das stated, “The work undertaken by the department for implementation in Unakoti district will be completed very soon, and several new projects will be initiated. We are also exploring ways to provide more assistance to beneficiaries in the production of fish, meat, eggs, and milk in Unakoti district.”

He acknowledged the significant damage caused by the recent floods in the state and Unakoti district, assuring that additional support would be provided to those affected. “We will inquire about the assistance already provided by the department and ensure further help if necessary,” he said.

When asked about the much-anticipated Satero Miyar Haor project, Minister Das revealed that sixty acres of the area have already been acquired by the department, and funds have been received from the central government. “The Minister of Fisheries of the Central Government will visit soon to lay the foundation stone and commence work on the project,” he added.

The review meeting highlighted the government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of the people in Unakoti district through various development initiatives and support programs. The officials present emphasized the importance of timely implementation and effective management of these projects to achieve the desired outcomes.