Tripura: Passengers Safe After Fire Breaks Out on Humsafar Express Train in Assam

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 20, 2024: A fire broke out on the Agartala-Bengaluru Humsafar Express near Chaparmukh Junction in Assam, causing panic among passengers. However, the situation was swiftly brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway, the fire occurred due to excessive friction when the train’s brakes were applied in an emergency. “The fire was controlled promptly, ensuring the safety of all passengers,” Sharma stated.

Following the incident, the train resumed its journey toward Bengaluru with all passengers on board. Railway authorities are investigating the cause of the emergency braking.