Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura: Passengers Safe After Fire Breaks Out on Humsafar Express Train in Assam

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Tripura
Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 20, 2024: A fire broke out on the Agartala-Bengaluru Humsafar Express near Chaparmukh Junction in Assam, causing panic among passengers. However, the situation was swiftly brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway, the fire occurred due to excessive friction when the train’s brakes were applied in an emergency. “The fire was controlled promptly, ensuring the safety of all passengers,” Sharma stated.

Following the incident, the train resumed its journey toward Bengaluru with all passengers on board. Railway authorities are investigating the cause of the emergency braking.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News