Extend AFSPA To Entire Manipur To Recover Looted Arms: Kuki MLAs

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Nov 21: Ten Kuki MLAs, including seven from the ruling BJP-led alliance, have called for the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) across all of Manipur to aid in the recovery of looted arms amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the lawmakers argued that extending AFSPA statewide would empower security forces to recover firearms taken during the unrest, which has been marked by widespread violence and instability.

This demand follows the reimposition of AFSPA by the Union Home Ministry on November 14 in six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam, citing the ongoing volatile situation in the state. The Kuki MLAs have now called for the extension of the law to the remaining 13 police jurisdictions, emphasizing that such a move is necessary to address the growing concerns over the illegal circulation of weapons.