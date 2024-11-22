Assam: Police Seizes Fake Indian Currency Notes Worth Rs 4.59 Lakh, One Held

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 4.59 lakh and arrested a man in Kamrup (Metro) district on Thursday. The accused, identified as Ali Ahmed (42) from Lakhimpur district, was apprehended during a raid in the Kharikata area, under the jurisdiction of the Sonapur police station.

The STF recovered 918 counterfeit Rs 500 notes, along with a mobile phone and eight rolls of tape. The investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident, STF officials seized 121 grams of heroin and arrested Sorif Ali (41) in the Boko area of Kamrup district. The drugs were found hidden inside nine soap boxes during a vehicle interception. Cash and a mobile phone were also seized from Ali’s possession.