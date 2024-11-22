Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

BSF Tripura Organizes Motorbike Rally to Celebrate Raising Day

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Tripura
NET Web Desk

Agartala, Nov 22: The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier held a motorbike rally on Friday as part of the festivities leading up to the BSF Raising Day, which will be celebrated on December 1. The event marks the 59th anniversary of the BSF’s establishment in 1965.

The rally, which commenced at 8:30 AM from Albert Ekka Park, was flagged off by IPS DG Amitabh Ranjan. It saw participation from personnel of BSF, CRPF, TSR, Assam Rifles, Tripura Police, and other central and state security forces, as well as semi-military staff and the public of Agartala. The primary objective of the rally was to raise awareness about the BSF’s critical role in safeguarding the nation’s borders while fostering a sense of unity and community involvement.

Rajesh Kumar Langeh, Second in Command of BSF Tripura, mentioned that the motorbike rally is part of a larger series of activities leading up to BSF Raising Day. Additional events include a blood donation camp, border tours for children, and motivational talks at local schools and colleges. The official celebrations will culminate on December 1, marking the BSF’s official Raising Day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News