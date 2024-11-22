BSF Tripura Organizes Motorbike Rally to Celebrate Raising Day

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Nov 22: The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier held a motorbike rally on Friday as part of the festivities leading up to the BSF Raising Day, which will be celebrated on December 1. The event marks the 59th anniversary of the BSF’s establishment in 1965.

The rally, which commenced at 8:30 AM from Albert Ekka Park, was flagged off by IPS DG Amitabh Ranjan. It saw participation from personnel of BSF, CRPF, TSR, Assam Rifles, Tripura Police, and other central and state security forces, as well as semi-military staff and the public of Agartala. The primary objective of the rally was to raise awareness about the BSF’s critical role in safeguarding the nation’s borders while fostering a sense of unity and community involvement.

Rajesh Kumar Langeh, Second in Command of BSF Tripura, mentioned that the motorbike rally is part of a larger series of activities leading up to BSF Raising Day. Additional events include a blood donation camp, border tours for children, and motivational talks at local schools and colleges. The official celebrations will culminate on December 1, marking the BSF’s official Raising Day.