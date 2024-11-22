Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates New Facilities At Assam Legislative Assembly

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a series of new facilities at the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The additions include a high-tech command and control centre, a modern cafeteria, and a sandstone monolith pillar that represents the rich cultural heritage of Assam.

The command and control centre is equipped with advanced technology to enhance the Assembly’s operational efficiency. Meanwhile, the new cafeteria will provide better amenities for legislators and staff, and the sandstone pillar serves as a tribute to Assam’s ancient history.

