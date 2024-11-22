Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Justice D Krishnakumar Sworn-In As The 8th Chief Justice Of Manipur High Court

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Justice D Krishnakumar was sworn in as the 8th Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court in a ceremony held at the Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office.

 

The event was attended by dignitaries, including Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Thokchom Satyabrata, judges, and senior officials.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh extended his congratulations to Justice Krishnakumar. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Justice D. Krishnakumar on swearing in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur. I look forward to working with you in furthering the cause of justice and ensuring that every citizen’s rights are safeguarded and respected,” the Chief Minister wrote.

He expressed hope for a tenure filled with “wisdom, progress, and positive transformation for the people of Manipur.”

Justice D Krishnakumar brings decades of judicial experience to his new role and is expected to lead the judiciary in delivering equitable and timely justice to the state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News