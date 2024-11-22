Justice D Krishnakumar Sworn-In As The 8th Chief Justice Of Manipur High Court

NET Web Desk

Justice D Krishnakumar was sworn in as the 8th Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court in a ceremony held at the Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Thokchom Satyabrata, judges, and senior officials.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh extended his congratulations to Justice Krishnakumar. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Justice D. Krishnakumar on swearing in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur. I look forward to working with you in furthering the cause of justice and ensuring that every citizen’s rights are safeguarded and respected,” the Chief Minister wrote.

He expressed hope for a tenure filled with “wisdom, progress, and positive transformation for the people of Manipur.”

Justice D Krishnakumar brings decades of judicial experience to his new role and is expected to lead the judiciary in delivering equitable and timely justice to the state.