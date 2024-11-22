Nagaland CM Meets Amit Shah To Discuss Naga Political Issue And Border Disputes

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Y. Patton and TR Zeliang, and other state cabinet ministers, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday night. The discussions focused on several critical issues, including the Naga political issue, the Frontier Nagaland demand, and the ongoing border disputes with Assam.

CM Rio shared on social media that the meeting addressed key concerns such as the Naga political process, the situation in Eastern Nagaland, and the state’s border issues with Assam. The state government also presented its position on the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), which has been a significant demand in the region’s political discourse.

This meeting follows the Nagaland Cabinet’s decision to expedite the resolution of the Naga issue, signaling a push for timely progress on long-standing political matters. Minister Temjen Imna Along expressed satisfaction with the meeting, calling it a positive step towards a united and prosperous future for Nagaland.

The discussions are viewed as a significant development in both the political and infrastructure landscape of Nagaland.