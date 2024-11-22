Tripura Achieves Self-Sufficiency in Seed Certification, Expands Role to Mizoram and Manipur, Claims Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 22, 2024: Tripura has achieved a significant milestone in its agricultural sector by becoming self-sufficient in seed certification. This development is crucial for making the state self-reliant in food grain production, necessitating the regular change of seeds. The government annually distributes subsidized rice, pulses, and oilseeds of high-yielding varieties to farmers. This initiative aims to increase crop yield and farmers’ income by replacing high-yielding seeds every three years. Hybrid seeds, however, need to be replaced every year.

“To enhance our food grain production, we must continuously improve our seed quality,” stated Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath informed in a press communiqué on Friday. “The establishment of the Tripura State Seed Certification Agency and the State Seed Testing Laboratory at the State Agricultural Research Institute in Arundhati Nagar in 2002 was a pivotal step towards achieving this goal,” he added.

These institutions initially focused on rice seed production and certification. Over the years, they expanded their scope to include pulses and oilseeds. “Tripura is currently the only state in the North Eastern region, besides Assam, with a healthy seed certification system. We are self-sufficient in producing high-yielding varieties of paddy seeds,” Nath highlighted.

In a significant recognition of its capabilities, the Central Government recently entrusted Tripura with the responsibility of seed certification for Mizoram and Manipur as of October 22, 2024. “This is a matter of pride for our state, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and our farmers,” Nath expressed.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting farmers through continuous innovation and quality improvements in seed production. “Our goal is to ensure that Tripura not only meets its own agricultural needs but also contributes to the agricultural advancement of neighboring states,” he concluded.

This achievement highlighted Tripura’s growing prominence in the agricultural sector and its role in fostering sustainable farming practices in the region.