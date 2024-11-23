Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Inaugurates Todak Basar District Hospital In Leparada

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Todak Basar District Hospital in Leparada on Saturday, November 23. The hospital, named in honor of the late Todak Basar, a former Rajya Sabha MP and Minister, aims to enhance healthcare services in the region.

During the event, CM Khandu was greeted by local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi and the residents of Basar. He visited patients at the hospital, offering food, fruits, and essential supplies, while wishing them a speedy recovery.

Khandu expressed hope that the new facility would serve as a critical healthcare resource for the people of Leparada and surrounding areas, improving access to medical care in the region.