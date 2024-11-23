Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

NDA’s Win In Assam Bypolls Testament Of Good Governance: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 23: The BJP-led NDA has claimed a sweeping victory in all five Assam Assembly constituencies in the recent bypolls. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the victory as a clear reflection of the public’s endorsement of the state government’s focus on good governance and development.

Sarma expressed his gratitude to the people of Assam for their unwavering support, emphasizing his commitment to furthering the state’s growth. “We bow in gratitude to the people of Assam. The NDA’s 5/5 victory in the current by-elections is a resounding testament to Assam’s unwavering support for Adarniya @narendramodi Ji’s vision of good governance and development,” he posted on social media.

