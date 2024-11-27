IIM Shillong Hosts Roundtable Discussion On ‘Impact Of Unrest In Bangladesh And Myanmar On India’

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Nov 27: The APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis at IIM Shillong, in collaboration with the Shankardev Education and Research Foundation, hosted a roundtable discussion on the “Impact of Unrest in Bangladesh and Myanmar on India” on Tuesday. The event brought together experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss the security, socio-economic, and geopolitical challenges posed by ongoing instability in India’s neighboring countries.

Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, former General Officer Commanding of the Eastern Command, Indian Army, delivered the keynote address, providing valuable insights into the multifaceted impacts of the unrest. He highlighted the significant security concerns facing India, particularly in its Northeast Region, which shares 99% of its borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar, and other neighboring countries.

The discussions focused on key issues such as the risks of illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and the misuse of the Free Movement Regime along the India-Myanmar border. The potential benefits of regional connectivity initiatives, such as the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, were also explored as opportunities for economic growth and job creation.

Lieutenant General Kalita stressed the importance of strengthening border security and addressing terrorism and drug proliferation. He also emphasized the role of civil society organizations in supporting social welfare, particularly in healthcare and education.

In conclusion, Kalita advocated for a balanced approach to regional security and development, urging coordinated efforts between government agencies, civil society, and international partners to ensure long-term peace and stability in the region.

The roundtable provided a platform for in-depth discussions and collaboration, fostering actionable solutions to the complex challenges facing India’s Northeast and its broader regional relations.