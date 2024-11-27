Protest Erupts over Alleged Plan to Lease Tripura’s Historic Pushpabanta Palace to Taj Group

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 27, 2024: In a development sparking widespread outcry, the government-affiliated Tipra Motha Party has taken to the streets, claiming that the state government plans to lease the historic Pushpabanta Palace in Agartala city, formerly the Raj Bhavan of Tripura to the Taj Group. The move has ignited protests over the alleged threat to the state’s heritage, with student and youth wings of the Motha staging demonstrations for two consecutive days.

” Pushpabanta Palace is not just a building; it is a part of Tripura’s soul. We will not allow our state’s history to be erased for economic gains. This palace symbolizes the legacy of Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Debbarman, who built it in 1917 as a guest house for the Manikya kings,” said a protesting student leader.

Following Tripura’s merger with the Indian Union in 1949, the palace was repurposed as the Commissioner’s bungalow. Later, it served as the Raj Bhavan until 2018, when a new building was designated for the purpose. The government had previously announced plans to transform the structure into a library, a decision welcomed by heritage advocates. However, reports suggest a reversal, allegedly aimed at boosting the state’s economy, has prompted sharp opposition.

On Wednesday, representatives of Tipra Motha’s student and youth organizations submitted a deputation to the West Tripura District Magistrate, demanding an immediate rollback of the decision. “If the government doesn’t listen, we will escalate our protest to a larger movement,” warned a spokesperson for the Motha youth wing.

Protesters argue that leasing the palace would jeopardize its historical significance and cultural value. “This is not just about a building; it’s about preserving the pride and identity of Tripura,” emphasized a senior member of the organization.

As tensions mount, the government remains silent, offering no clarification on the matter. Meanwhile, the Tipra Motha Party has vowed to continue its demonstrations, raising concerns about a potential escalation in the coming days.