Sikkim Launches Year’s Final Glacial Lake Expedition

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Nov 29: The Sikkim government has launched its fourth and final glacial lake expedition of the year to assess the flood risks posed by high-altitude lakes in the state. This expedition is part of ongoing efforts to develop and implement flood mitigation strategies in response to the increasing threat of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

The expedition team will focus on two key mitigation measures: lowering the water levels at Shako Chho lake and constructing a retention structure at Dolma Sampa lake. These initiatives aim to reduce the risk of catastrophic floods, ensuring better protection for downstream communities and enhancing the state’s resilience to climate change.